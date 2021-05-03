Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in April

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAYRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $1.3563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

