Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Baytex Energy traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 1271522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

BTE has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$851.79 million and a P/E ratio of 33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

