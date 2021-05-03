BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $95,921.00. Insiders sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

