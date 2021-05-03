BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 2,938 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $274,407,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,354,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,881,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 893,237 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

