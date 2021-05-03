BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

