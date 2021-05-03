BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 64 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $179.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average is $157.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.