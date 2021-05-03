BCE Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion.
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$58.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$60.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.65%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
