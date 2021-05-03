BCE Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.25.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$58.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$60.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.65%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.