BCM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.02. 4,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

