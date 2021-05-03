BCM Advisors LLC Sells 5,607 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

BCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBCP. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBCP traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.