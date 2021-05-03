Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) fell 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.23 and last traded at $78.23. 5,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,035,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

