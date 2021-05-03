Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

