Beaxy Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $8,821.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.09 or 0.00903056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,685.59 or 0.09834350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00099608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00047022 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

