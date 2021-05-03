Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $25.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

