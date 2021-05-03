Bela Reaches Market Cap of $171,644.73 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Bela has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $171,644.73 and approximately $17.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.44 or 0.00478404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002417 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,959,846 coins and its circulating supply is 48,813,462 coins. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

