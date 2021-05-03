Bender Robert & Associates Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $172.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.45. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

