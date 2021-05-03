Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €55.95 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRE opened at €40.88 ($48.09) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.07. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

