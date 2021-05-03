Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of £858.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00.
Greatland Gold Company Profile
