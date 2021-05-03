Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of £858.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

