Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.49 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

