Berry (BRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $491.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

