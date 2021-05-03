Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.33% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
BSPE opened at $10.08 on Monday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.
About Bespoke Capital Acquisition
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.