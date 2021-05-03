Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bespoke Capital Acquisition alerts:

BSPE opened at $10.08 on Monday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.