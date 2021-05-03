BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

BYSI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

BYSI opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $422.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.60. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

