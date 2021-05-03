Bezant (BZNT) Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 537% higher against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $809.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.12 or 0.00875778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.35 or 0.09433664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00096939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00048400 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

