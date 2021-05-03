Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Binance USD has a market cap of $6.98 billion and approximately $6.50 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020650 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.09 or 0.00891541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,643.31 or 0.09729896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00099796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,976,260,604 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

