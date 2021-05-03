BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on BioVie in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BioVie stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $17.28. 99,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,210. BioVie has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. BioVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd. owned about 0.54% of BioVie at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

