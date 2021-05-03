BitCash (BITC) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, BitCash has traded down 5% against the US dollar. BitCash has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $2,754.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00281004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00187750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitCash Profile

BitCash is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @ChooseBitCash . BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com . The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling BitCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

