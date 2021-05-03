BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Decreased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $819.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $772.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $829.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

