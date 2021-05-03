BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the fourth quarter worth $336,000.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

NYSE:MUI opened at $15.09 on Monday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.