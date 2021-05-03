BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Holdings Cut by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,195 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27,174 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUC remained flat at $$15.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. 70,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,363. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.