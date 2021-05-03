Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.
NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.49 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
