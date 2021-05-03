Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.49 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

