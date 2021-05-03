BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Reaches Market Cap of $248,530.96

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $248,530.96 and $1,461.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00069613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.00893553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,538.49 or 0.09545827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00098933 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00046488 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Profile

BLOC is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,634,270 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

