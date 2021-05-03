BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BlueCity in the first quarter worth $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlueCity during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BlueCity during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueCity alerts:

BLCT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.29. 752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,322. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.