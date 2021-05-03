Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Shares of BPMC opened at $96.32 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $125.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

