Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $14,545,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.51 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

