Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Boingo Wireless to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, analysts expect Boingo Wireless to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIFI. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

