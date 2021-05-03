BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 260.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

BOKF opened at $87.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

