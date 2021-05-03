Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG opened at $74.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.