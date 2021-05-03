BOMB (BOMB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $264,001.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $264,001.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00004927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,706.53 or 1.00149536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00040173 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.00218238 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

