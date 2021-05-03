BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $604.01 or 0.01049244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $51.96 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00068502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.00873658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00098327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.19 or 0.09195036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.