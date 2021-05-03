Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

