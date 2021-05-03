Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BHR opened at $6.55 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

