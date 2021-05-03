Brian Lock Sells 60,000 Shares of Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Brian Lock sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,052.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Brian Lock sold 15,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Lock sold 9,800 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$6,860.00.

CVE:SMN opened at C$0.78 on Monday. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.07.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of approximately 33,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia.

