Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITE. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.88.

SITE stock opened at $179.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $189.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

