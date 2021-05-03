Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Onto Innovation makes up 2.2% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $1,452,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $68.52 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $72.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,790 shares of company stock worth $14,690,802. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

