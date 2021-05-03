Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $96.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

