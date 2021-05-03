Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dorman Products worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,775,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $99.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.59 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

