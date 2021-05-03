Bridge City Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 37,625 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $60.98 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

