Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 938 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular comprises about 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

LMAT stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

