Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. RBC Bearings makes up approximately 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $3,282,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $199.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $206.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

