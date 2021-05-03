Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

BRDCY traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. 25,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,968. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bridgestone has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $21.21.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

