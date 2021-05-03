Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

